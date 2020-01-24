To the Editor:
Dear library leaders, I hear you want an upgrade. Your plan has a $7 to $8million cost with a planned $5.4 million Town Bond(mortgage).
A Times reporter Allie Lewis wrote about General Treasurer Seth Magaziner’s debt study which provided comprehensive information of municipalities debt. He said, ”we must ensure that we borrow within our means.”
The study found that North Kingstown and South Kingstown are carrying debt well within the Treasure’s acceptable ranges, but Narragansett comes dangerously close to the recommended limits for government debt services. The study was conducted by The Public Finance Management Board which provided a financial guide for making debt decisions.
Based on “the facts” not opinions, Narragansett can not add the library debt as we plan for critical infrastructure needs within our Town. It’s time for library supporters to adjust their plan, since the most recent financial data “facts,” indicates no bond is a fiscally responsible decision to be made by the Town Council. Stop verbally torturing the Council.
Please let’s stop bullying the Council and continue on with the “donation/ fund raising” plans. If you only get $2 million donated you will adjust your building plan, maybe a 3 room addition, etc. If $6 million is raised then you have the funds for a relocation.
This is the first time in 25 years that I have seen a Council sincerely considering the taxpayers. Based on the facts presented by the financial experts, no library bond should be put on the ballot.
Calling all 15,500 residents: Please register to vote in order to remove any Council person who ignores the financial facts and supports a library Bond(mortgage) on the ballot. Don’t let 5901 votes force a tax for all 15,500 of us.
Stanley Wojciechowski
Narragansett
