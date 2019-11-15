To the Editor:
We library supporters have been through quite a lot since the present town council was seated under self-anointed Matthew Mannix as president. Perhaps we thought that it would be smooth sailing to move on with the construction of our new library in the former IGA/Belmont Building. Well, Mannix and his two followers, Jill Lawler and Rick Lema, had different ideas. They hurriedly and secretly put the liquor store and the rest of the building up for sale under the cloak of executive sessions. Many turbulent council meetings followed their hasty and secretive actions until two lawsuits were filed against the council effectively halting the proposed secret sales until the legal dust could settle. Sadly, that is where we presently stand—running up legal bills that we Narragansett taxpayers will have to pay, thanks to Mannix, Lawler and Lema.
If all of this doesn’t seem fair it’s because it isn’t fair. Fortunately, we have two council people who have been undaunted by the above group of three--Patrick Murray and Jesse Pugh. These two realize that over two-thirds of the Narragansett voters in the last election voted for the new library, and they are intent on seeing the wishes of the majority respected. Speaking of majority, apparently council president Mannix talks about the “silent majority”. This is simply Orwellian “doublespeak,” which many of us recall comes from George Orwell’s famous book, “1984.” There is no silent majority in our town! There are the more than two-thirds of the Narragansett voters who voted for the new library. They are the determined and “real majority” who want what they voted for—a new library.
For those Narragansett citizens and taxpayers who are concerned about additional property taxes with the new library, they have been clearly told by councilman Patrick Murray that the new library will have a minimal effect on their taxes. Why should they not be concerned? Well, at the council meeting on November 4th, a “Time Line” was read which itemizes some of the ten-year planning for our new library. From that Time Line you can see that “…the State of Rhode Island has a R.I. Grant in Aid Program which reimburses up to 50% of the costs of renovating and building a town library.”
Additionally, the library expects other major donations in addition to the one-half million dollars that the Murray Family Foundation pledged in matching funds.
It should be noted that at a relatively recent town council meeting a proposal to thank the Murray family did not pass, thanks to the team of Mannix, Lawler and Lema. Many of us saw this as a stunning insult to the Murray family. Donations like that which the Murray Family Foundation proposed can only further mitigate the cost of the new library, and it’s disheartening that Mannix and his followers, Lawler and Lema, couldn’t go along with a warm town “thank you” for such wonderful generosity. Is the fear of progress and culture so great that we have forgotten the word “gratitude?”
So here the town sits, in the middle of two lawsuits which we taxpaying citizens must pay for in order to obtain what we rightfully voted for. We in the “real majority” who voted for a new library have to wait for the lawsuits to proceed and, of course, for the 2020 elections when the real majority can have its voices heard once again!
Ted di Stefano
Narragansett
