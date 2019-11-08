To the Editor:
Shall an act, passed at the 2016 session of the General Assembly, entitled “AN ACT AUTHORIZING THE TOWN OF NARRAGANSETT TO FINANCE THE ACQUISITION AND RENOVATION OF REAL ESTATE AND/OR INTERESTS OR RIGHTS THEREIN AND RELATED EQUIPMENT FOR A LIBRARY AND TO ISSUE NOT MORE THAN $5,800,000 BONDS AND NOTES THEREFORE” be approved? (Yes or no)
This is the ballot questions that was approved by 68% (myself included) voted to approve. No mention of any specific location. No Belmont Building, no IGA Building, no Gilbane Building. Just an approval to search for a location. The previous town council made a decision to purchase a condo location from Gilbane. This is a bad business deal for the taxpayers. Narragansett owns 47 snowplows and enough lawnmowers, edge trimmers, shovels and rakes and sufficient manpower to maintain Roger Williams Park. Why should we pay Gilbane $30,000.00 a year to plow the parking lot and mow the grass? How long will it remain $30,000.00? How long will it be before it rises to $50,000.00/year or $100,000.00/year? Gilbane is a business. It’s goal is to maximize profit, not to be Mr. Nice Guy to towns or libraries. If Gilbane is truly convinced they sold Narragansett the property at a discount, the council should offer it back to them for $2.1 million with the liquor store $700,000.00 excluded both parties are even. It has been vacant for many years. This issue has divided the town the most I’ve seen in the 50 years I’ve lived here. It has prompted Winters (Nancy Pelosi) Hames to introduce legislation for a recall vote. (In a town that has a two year election cycle.) He wants to give us the option of spending $12,000.00 on a special election to recall a counselor 3-6 months before the next town election. We too can have the cesspool that is Washington DC politics right here in Narragansett. At the last council meeting Mr. Lema offered a solution to the state aid to the library. The library would give the town a check for $400,000, the town would give the library $180,000 in state aid. Has the library considered this offer? Then if not, they are willingly depriving the library $180,000 in state aid. The only reason I can think of such a financially foolish move is that their attitude is “My way or the highway”. I have spoken to many, many people in town and have not met a single person who is in favor of locating the library on Gilbane’s location. The majority of them were not town residents when we gave Gilbane the contract for Urban Renewal for the center of town. They aren’t aware of the fact that what most taxpayers approved was not what was built. We Old Timers still refer to that part of town as “Popsicle Stick City”. I estimate that 98-99% of the taxpayers do not approve of this location. Why not put this on the ballot?
Tom Lennon
Narragansett
