To the Editor:
We have such good news!
On Friday in Kent County Superior Court, Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear denied the Town of Narragansett’s motion to dismiss a complaint brought forward by library project advocates that seeks to stop the Town’s sale of the former Belmont Marketplace building - the property originally envisioned to house the Town’s new library.
Yay!!
Library supporters from Love Your Library, RI Librarians, HS students and the Friends filled the courtroom. Among the supporters were individuals from the RI Coalition of Library Advocates, RI Office of Library Informational Services (OLIS), President of The Friends of NK Library, and Board members. It was very gratifying to have statewide support.
Thank you to Rosalyn Sinclair for her commitment and support to the library. Rosalyn’s dedication has been critical throughout this struggle.
Thank you to Laurie Kelly, Win Hames, Patrick Murray, and Jesse Pugh. Your leadership gives us the strength to keep going. You are pillars of our community!
The Friends are indebted to the Love Your Library (LYL) coalition led by Susan Cicilline Buonanno and Nancy Arnold DeNuccio. LYL has been the driving force in this struggle. We can’t thank Nancy, Susan and all the members enough for all their hard work and tenacity.
“I am so excited about the judge’s ruling but know we have more to overcome. However, it gives me hope.” --Susan Cicilline Buonanno
“I couldn’t be more pleased. Every one of us worked so hard to score the victory that we won on Friday. It is not over yet, but boy did we move in the right direction.” --Nancy Arnold DeNuccio
We are also very grateful to the legal team for an outstanding job representing our cause.
Quote from Matthew Oliverio, Esquire:
“We feel most honored and humbled to represent such a fine group of individuals and associations, and we are most appreciative of your confidence and trust in us.”
We are indebted to everyone who writes Letters to the Editor and has the strength and stamina to speak at “Open Forum”. Thank you to Ted di Stefano, Al Alba, Meg Rogers, Carlene Towne, Gloria Roman, Karen Shabshelowitz, Sue Amoruso, Vicki Crowningshield, Bob Shields, Naomi MacDonald, Melissa Mangili, and everyone else that has the courage to say what we all feel!
We must acknowledge all the dedicated members of LYL and the Friends for the countless hours getting thousands of signatures for the petitions and Initiatives.
I can’t tell you how ecstatic we feel! The Judge’s decision is a good turning point towards our goal of building a new library for Narragansett.
Mary Ann Grintchenko
President of The Friends of Narragansett Library
