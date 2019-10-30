To the Editor:
I’ve known the prior town council president for years. I know she’s a hard worker. I even voted for her. I was annoyed as others were too, that the buying of the Gilbane building by the Town was NOT a win-win for us taxpayers. She spearheaded the buy-at-all-costs state of duress that she was in at that time to do so. I would think that the other two who voted to buy it would have seen what was happening especially the one being in the Real Estate business and the other one just voting and then leaving. I was sorry that there was confusion over whether or not she was running for re-election. She served the Town for a long time. I commend her for that. I just think that toward the end of her tenure she was greatly taken advantage of with this sale and the fact that even the Library board built up a huge surplus during her time. I propose that the current Town Council look into the duress factor in the execution of that flawed sale and to get it to be rescinded and the monies returned to the Town of Narragansett.
Carl Ehmann
Narragansett
