To the Editor:
The death of Barry Ricci, Chariho Superintendent of Schools is as sad time for the local Chariho region. I last saw him at a great event for our local school district, the celebration of success for a great honor that Ashaway Elementary School achieved.
Barry Ricci taught a great lesson to all. He has been battling health issues for some time.
However he stayed at the helm of the school district, and he should be noted for that. He was an educator to the end! We all have had multiple family members, in many cases deal with cancer. Cancer respects no age, profession, or any other demographic group.
Barry Ricci showed his dedication to his profession to the last possible moment. Specifically he was committed to Chariho, and that especially should be noted.
My condolences to the Chariho Regional School District community, students, employees, and the Chariho Regional School Committee at this time. My condolences also especially to his family, who can take satisfaction with his professional achievement, as well as the example he showed during his illness. I ask Chariho students to reflect on how Mr. Ricci handled himself, not doing an easy job, with a serious health problem with deadly illness. Mr. Ricci has taught a great lesson to all! A difficult event at the holidays, but nonetheless even at this time, we can have unpleasantness.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway,
Mr. Hirst, is Hopkinton Town Council Vice President
