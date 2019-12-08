To the Editor:
Narragansett often reminds me of Charles Dickens’ “Tale of Two Cities.” There are many contrasts, conflicts and disparities. This last year has been particularly divisive for the town. I’m actually looking forward to the next election for town council - out with some of the old and re-election and bringing in some new council people who are dedicated to building a community where people care about each other and where departments work cooperatively to improve our town. While some of this is already going on, there is room for improvement.
A few suggestions:
-Meet the candidates nights for the local election should be open to all town residents and all candidates should attend. The same questions should be asked of all candidates.
-The sessions should be televised and posted on Youtube.
I do not belong to the Pier Residents Association because I don’t agree with all of their priorities and platitudes. I don’t like the fact that some of the “directors” of the NPRA do not live and vote in Narragansett year-round and yet supposedly believe that they can speak for the “Pier Area.”
I like to ask questions, do my homework, and I have an expectation of honesty, high ethics, transparency and clear communications.
The town council should welcome and embrace public input, especially of the voters and year-round residents. I’m hoping for a great deal more of that in the 2020 election.
Karen Shabshelowitz
Narragansett
