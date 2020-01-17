To the Editor:
First, let me explain the background of the $181,959. The State of R.I. gives grants to libraries throughout the state if the cities and towns simply keep on giving the libraries the same budgetary amount that they did the year before. In other words, the state clearly doesn’t want libraries to be underfunded. The state wants them to be “level-funded”, meaning that the level of the funding in the present year must be the same as the year before.
Narragansett has done this for years for our wonderful library. It was a simple, fail-proof process—until the anti-library trio led by council president Matthew Mannix and assisted by councilors Rick Lema and Jill Lawler decided to slash the library budget to the point of threatening the future of our library. Just view the Narragansett Town Council Meeting of January 6, 2020 on Youtube and you will hear Narragansett resident Mrs. Carlene Towne say to this trio things like this: “…How are you going to ensure that the library will be able to remain open?” She also asked how this anti-library trio led by Mannix plans to correct the terrible disservice that they have done to our library. I don’t recall hearing a response from Mannix or his cohorts on this. On Youtube you will also hear our Town Manager, James Tierney, say that he did not appeal the loss of the $181,959 in state funds because he thought it would be a futile exercise. Very sad, indeed.
Now the town is out $181,959 in state funding and its future ability to regain the trust of the State of R.I. and obtain future state funding is quite dubious, especially with the council we have in place led by Mannix. To further compound this disaster, after resident Mrs. Carlene Towne took the preparers of the town budget to task for lying to the taxpayers and the state by putting the $181,959 in our town budget as income knowing full well that it was no longer available to us, Mannix laughed softly and answered: “No one lied in the budget. The budget is a plan.”
Such an astounding answer needs some clarification. Investopedia defines the word budget as “…an estimation of revenue and expenses, etc.” The word “estimation” however gives no wiggle room for putting into the budget an item of income which is clearly and unequivocally not available. I do not know how many state and/or federal agencies receive a copy of our budget, but I would certainly be most concerned that such a large item of income, “$181,959” is included in our budget when it seemed virtually impossible that said amount would be realized.
One other thought about the meeting of January 6th. Councilor Jesse Pugh put forward a motion to publish the minutes of certain executive session meetings concerning the sale of the real estate that houses Pier Liquors. Stunningly, the council voted 3-2 to release the minutes. When that happened Mannix looked at councilor Lema and said “Is that your vote?” Lema then changed his vote to “abstain” and the motion to release the secret session minutes on the sale of the liquor store failed. I am told by legal authorities that this is totally improper under Roberts Rules of Order. So, this is my last musing: Is now the time to install an official monitor to observe all of our meetings to ensure that they are conducted in a totally legal and ethical fashion?
Ted di Stefano
Narragansett
