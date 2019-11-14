To the Editor:
The NES Green Team would like to thank the community of Narragansett for its support of our organization and our on-going efforts. Our recent Family Pumpkin Carving Night and Pumpkin Illumination Night events were a huge success! We found the participants and attendees of both events to be generous, enthusiastic, appreciative and engaged. We love being able to promote the environmental responsibility of our community while having lots of fun! With community support, we will be able to continue providing important programming for Narragansett students and families. Thank you to the individuals and groups that helped make these events possible: URI farmer Tim Sherman, the NES PTO Leadership Team, Narragansett Fire Marshall Kevin Tuthill, the Narragansett Fire Department, Sydney Van Slyke and the Narragansett High School FFA students, Officer Kevin O’Connor, Steve Gormley, Principal Lisa Wilson, and Albert Heroux of the RI Fire Academy. If you did not attend this year’s 2nd annual Pumpkin Illumination, be sure to come next year, and enjoy the night with your community!
Robin Plaziak,
Kayla Hetherington,
Jennifer Fishman, and
Joyce Campbell
