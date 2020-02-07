To the Editor:
The budgeting phrase “structural deficit” is a euphemism for spending more than your earn or spending less than necessary. That is, avoiding spending on maintenance or other costs that can be deferred or refinanced.
The South Kingstown School District (SD) has clearly been running structural deficits. Implementing programs it can not afford. Delaying maintenance until unavoidable. And that this has been going on for years shows that the School Committee has failed us and the Town Council has inadequately performed their budgeting oversight.
The SD has a long history of providing impenetrable budget documents. Often the documents consist of a few printed spreadsheets and a mountain of slide decks. Both of which are incomprehensible without the oral narrative given at workshop meetings.
Further, when you ask for the actual data you get files of account and values without any description of structure or purpose. This situation is unacceptable. Not until the SD can provide an intelligible budget document that can be understood by us at our kitchen table should they be authorized to bond for any monies. Creating such a document is not a light undertaking, but luckily the SD can follow the exemplars found at Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) and the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA).
Andrew Gilmartin
South Kingstown
