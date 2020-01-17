To the Editor:
I am reading the Jan. 10 paper and am utterly flabbergasted. South Kingstown is proposing an $85 million dollar building program for our schools as enrollments continue to drop. Now I understand maintaining and upgrading schools but this is a full-fledged building program that includes possible additions to the school buildings. $50 million for the high school, $15 million for an addition at Broad Rock and $15 million for the elementary schools. With $78 million of this as borrowed money in the form of municipal bonds, we are looking at tax increases of $1500-2,200 over a 6 year period for a house assessed at $352,000. Yikes. Is anyone looking out for the taxpayer?
I for one would like to see zero based budgets for the municipal and school budgets instead of using the starting point of last year’s spending as the baseline. This new spending package and annual budget increases of up to 4 percent are unsustainable for the tax payers. And the costs will continually increase with pensions and health care costs continually on the rise.
I am unsure why we need additions to the elementary schools while enrollments are dropping and these same elementary schools not that long ago had 5th graders and even 6th graders. According to the front page article in the Jan. 9th edition of the SC Independent, 35-50 percent of the money will be reimbursed. I guess that’s what is prompting all this spending – free money. The 15 percent of wiggle room for reimbursement is also quite unnerving.
I am unclear on the process here. I assume taxpayers will get to vote on this municipal bond in 2021. I for one will vote no. South Kingstown needs to get more creative and re-visit closing schools if necessary and even selling school properties. Less schools equals less repair costs.
This town is rapidly becoming unaffordable for those with modest incomes. Homeownership is typically out of reach and rents are escalating. Help! We need solutions not more spending and higher taxes.
Galen McGovern
South Kingstown
