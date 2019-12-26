To the Editor:
This has been an interesting and challenging year for the Narragansett Library lovers. It started when the Grinch team of three led by council president Matt Mannix convened many secret meetings under the guise of executive session to try to sell the former IGA-Belmont Building. Fortunately, they were double-teamed by law firms representing the library lovers and the Gilbane interests. What better time for us then to make some resolutions for the New Year?
Resolutions:
-Save the date! On January 17th there will be a special hearing at the Kent County Courthouse in Warwick where the anti-library trio—Matthew Mannix, Jill Lawler and Rick Lema—will, through our town’s attorneys and at our expense, attempt to have the Temporary Restraining Order lifted, thus empowering the trio to again put up for sale our proposed new library site at the former IGA-Belmont Building. Show them what we stand for and make your presence known!
-Don’t lose faith and don’t be discouraged! We will have a new library and the wishes of the town majority—more than two-thirds of the voters in the last election—will be honored!
-Come to the town council meetings so that you can witness first-hand who is pro-education, pro-progress, pro-democracy, pro-children, pro-elderly, pro-town values, and pro-residents of Narragansett.
-Tell your friends that the heroes of the past year and the new year will be the civic-minded Narragansett residents led by two outstanding councilmen, Patrick Murray and Jesse Pugh!
-Purchase a Love Your Library sign at the library and display it with pride on your front lawn. This will lift our hopes to the sky for the new library.
-Visit our wonderful library and tell our loyal employees that we have their backs and that we are united!
-Tell three friends about our new library plans and ask each of them to pass this information on to three other people.
-Write letters to the editor of the Narragansett Times and show everyone that our citizens are pro-progress and pro-education.
-Donate to the Friends of the Narragansett Library.
-On voting day in November, remember to come out in force and vote for library supporters to be on our council like Jesse Pugh, Patrick Murray, Susan Cicilline-Buonanno, and other library supporters to be announced!
Finally, to all Narragansett residents, Happy Holidays and a very Happy New Year!
Ted di Stefano
Narragansett
