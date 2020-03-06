To the Editor:
They say libraries are the last bastion of democracy in this country, and Rhode Island’s public libraries are no exception. We open our doors to all, ready to engage and assist our users in their quest to find information, knowledge, and entertainment. Library support in our state is high, and our patrons know the intrinsic value of being able to freely access books, movies, music, high-speed internet access, educational classes, cultural programs, and more. Rhode Islanders particularly value our access to e-books.
When Ocean State Libraries introduced e-book borrowing in 2008, library users immediately took to the service. Library e-books provide a convenient way for card holders to check out and download their own books, and they increase access for those who do not have the financial means to purchase every book they wish to read. Checking out library books from home is a boon to those with physical limitations who cannot always get to the library. The lightweight portability and simple touch screens of e-readers and tablets helps those who cannot turn the pages of a print book, and the unique ability to change the font size, background color, and brightness of an e-book has opened up a whole new reading world for those with visual limitations and those with dyslexia.
Now, one publisher has begun limiting our access to e-books. In November 2019, Macmillan Publishers put in place a new policy limiting our libraries’ ability to purchase new e-books. Macmillan now sells only one copy of a newly released e-book title per library system. After eight weeks, libraries may purchase unlimited copies of the e-book for a two-year license. Because Rhode Island provides e-books to libraries as a consortium, that means Macmillan allows our entire state to purchase only one copy of a new e-book for the first eight weeks after publication. This unfair business practice flies in the face of libraries’ central mission: providing access to information for everyone, in whatever format serves them best. Macmillan’s new terms hurt our ability to provide e-books to the very library patrons who need them most. It also dismisses the fact that libraries, by providing readers with wide access to authors and their works, are partners, not adversaries, of the publishing industry.
The Rhode Island Library Association joined the American Library Association’s #eBooksForAll campaign in opposition to Macmillan’s decision, and library advocates across the state have contributed to the quarter of a million signatures on the #eBooksforAll petition. We decided to take our advocacy a step further by educating our elected leaders on how access to e-books is impacting library patrons in Rhode Island. Congressman David Cicilline, who participated in a roundtable discussion with library leaders on February 3, has added Big Publishing to his investigation of competition in digital markets as part of his role as the chair of the House Antitrust Subcommittee.
Now, a bill is pending in our state house that would outline terms for selling ebooks to Rhode Island’s libraries. The Rhode Island Library Association has provided information to the office of the Attorney General about this issue, and we are asking for the office to investigate violations of our citizens’ constitutional right to library service, and potential violations to our state’s antitrust laws.
Rhode Island’s taxpayers already pay four times the consumer price to share access to e-books through their libraries. We deserve access to e-books at the same time as consumers. We urge the Attorney General to investigate Macmillan’s restrictive embargo and fight for our public libraries, so that we may continue to fulfill our core mission of providing information - and e-books - for all.
Julie Holden & Patti Arkwright
Julie Holden is President of the Rhode Island Library Association and Assistant Director of the Cranston Public Library. Patti Arkwright is the Director of the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett.
