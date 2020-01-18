To the Editor:
I did not attend the recent Chariho Omnibus Meeting held on January 8, 2020. I was busy with my role as head of the Knights Templar, a Masonic related organization in Westerly.
However, only one of three Chariho School Committee members from Hopkinton was present, George M. Abbott.
Mr. Abbott, a long time public servant, is retired from the Rhode Island Dept. of Children, Youth, and Families. Neither Lisa Macaruso or Catherine M. Giusti, both Hopkinton school committee members attended. Especially interesting, is the fact the evening previous to that meeting, Mrs. Macaruso attended a meeting of the committee dealing with the old Ashaway Elementary School, instead of a Chariho budget meeting. Since the proposed Chariho budget increase for Hopkinton is well over a million dollars, I think her priority should be going to school budget meetings!
Catherine M. Giusti ‘s school committee term expires this year. As I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton, anyone interested in running on our party ticket for school committee can contact me directly, at scottbillhirst@gmail.com; (401) 529-3240; and (401) 360-4603. Sylvia K. Stanley, recently resigned from the Chariho School Committee. So registered voters can put their name in for the vacancy. Any questions contact the Hopkinton Town Clerk’s Office at (401) 377-7777. We have a new automated phone system in Hopkinton for town departments. The town clerk’s office is the first choice on it.
Frank T. Landolfi, our Hopkinton Town Council President, will put the Chariho budget, and related issues, on the next town council agenda. Because of the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday on the Third Monday, the meeting will be held the following day, Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Hopkinton residents can contact their current three remaining school committee members on regards to school matters directly. The contacts are Mr. Abbott, either (401) 377-2279; or George.Abbott@chariho.k12.ri.us; Catherine M. Giusti, (401) 491-9230; or Catherine.Giusti@chariho.k12.ri.us; and Lisa Macaruso, (401) 699-7912; or Lisa.Macaruso@chariho.k12.ri.us. Regrettably, there is no main email address you can contact the whole the whole school committee. The whole Hopkinton Town Council can be reached at towncouncil@hopkintonri.org.
It is best Hopkinton residents stay on top of the Chariho budget issue, especially this year. One of multiple reasons is its impact on town government. Remember in June, 2019; the town budget was rejected. That required a reversal to the previous town budget, which still had to be impacted by the approved 2019 Chariho approved budget.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
Mr. Hirst is the Hopkinton Town Council Vice President
