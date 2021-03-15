To the Editor:
The front page Projo , Feb. 7, to quote Yogi Berra , “ It’s deja vu all over again!” RI’s two latest fairy tales : Jack and Gina went up the hill and the Misadventures of “ Creepy “ Chiefy and Bob “ whoopee “ Goldberg . You can’t make this stuff up . Do the words arrogance , shameless, entitlement , and deep state come to mind ? Jack Revens, first elected to the RI House in 1968 as a senior at PC at the age of 21, 53 years ago, is RI’s answer to Joe Biden . Now old Jack , as in good old boy , gets tabbed by Gina , see you later alligator, to fill the soon-to-be-open PUC Commissioner’s seat . Whatever that is?
Hey, Jack is only 74 and can probably use the $139,000 stipend for a very, very part-time gig . Who couldn’t ?? After all, social security isn’t what it use to be. Jack being the humble guy that he is was shocked , not even knowing that the seat was open, but being a stand-up guy Jack is still more than willing to take another bite of the state’s apple as a senior citizen . Gina, please don’t let the truck toll gantry hit you in the fanny on you way out of RI . You are living proof that a single degree in common sense is worth more than 3 degrees from Yale , Harvard , and Oxford . Fairy Tale 2 , the judicial twosome of Frank and Bob who created a new form of RI mediation that excludes the plaintiff. Who needs that 3rd party involvement , this is RI. Sounds fair to me , kind of a Kangaroo Mediation. Where is Charlie Hall when you need him ?
Dave Zartarian
Narragansett
