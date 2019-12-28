To the Editor:
I do not necessarily agree with Frank Landolfi on all issues, but I do not support his premature removal as town council president.
I plan to come up with my own ideas on public forum. I realize there is some sentiment in town to remove him from the presidency. I do not support that move! However The Westerly Sun take of my remarks at Monday’s town council meeting, did not fully say what I said including my discussion on Mr. Landolfi. I have no reason to believe he is not honorable. This past Wednesday night, Frank, his wife “Jackie”, and son Ryan, attended the Knights Templar Christmas Observance in Wakefield. I head this Westerly based Masonic organization. Senator Morgan also attended with three ladies. Personally, I think I have a decent relationship with Mr. Landolfi. However , we are both separate individuals with sometimes different views. While the “political climate” in Hopkinton has been “politically toxic”, I plan to run for re-election in 2020 for the town council. The solar issue is the most “politically toxic” issue in my seven town council terms!
Westerly town councilor William “Bill” Aiello and I went to Dunkin Donuts in Ashaway, after the event last night for the shooting victims at the First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church in Ashaway. Bill attended that. I was interviewed by Channel 6 and suggested the reporter about Bill Aiello also. I was at the Westerly Public Library during the “lockdown” yesterday. I left before the “lockdown” was lifted. I appreciate the leadership of David Stall, Pastor of the First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, in arranging on short notice, the evening concerning victims of the tragedy yesterday in Westerly. In addition to Channel 6, Channels 10 and Channel 12 were present. Julie Cardinal who was killed, at one time was living in Ashaway for awhile. Her uncle Peter Cardinal was on the Hopkinton Town Council years ago. Michael Cardinal, her father, was a year ahead of me at Chariho High School.
Scott Bill Hirst
Vice President,
Hopkinton Town Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.