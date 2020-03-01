To the Editor:
For some parents, Election Day is just another Tuesday.
Between working, various pick-ups, homework, and making dinner, families often struggle to find the time to vote. While early voting and emergency voting have made things a bit easier, the act of visiting a busy polling place on Election Day gives children an up-close and vital view of democracy in action.
When my kids were toddlers, I chose to take them with me to vote. For one, I didn’t live near relatives that could watch them and their dad voted early in the morning and worked late. It was important to me that they saw their mom participating on Election Day. However, if my polling place had had more than a 20 minute wait, I’m not sure I would have stayed in line with two wiggly little ones in tow. It’s hard to practice your civic rights with kids yelling or running around a crowded school gym!
In 2018, the United States Census Bureau reported that people in their child-rearing years vote almost 25% less frequently than their elders. Access to childcare is frequently cited as a roadblock to voting. As a mother and a teacher, I could see one simple, low-cost way to help address this issue. We could increase voter turnout by providing a welcoming space for families inside polling centers and achieve two goals: getting parents to the polls and teaching a new generation about their civic right to cast a ballot.
After calling the RI Board of Elections and discovering that there is no program like this anywhere else in the country, I realized that Rhode Island is the perfect place to pilot a “lively experiment” like Playtime at the Polls. In 2018, we experimented in two locations: Providence and Scituate. We served over 80 kids in each location and parents were thrilled saying, “Great opportunity for the kids.” and “Thanks for having this great addition!” Children cast a mock-ballot, used some crayons and Play-Doh, and chatted with our friendly volunteers while their parents waited in line and completed their ballots. Some children joined their parents and grandparents once they got to the front of the line and headed toward the voting booth. So as not to impede the normal flow of Election Day operations, our activity table was to the side of the line and out of the way of voters and poll workers.
Playtime at the Polls is a non-partisan 501(c)3 non-profit. We are recruiting and training local volunteers who complete a background check. We are fundraising through grants and donations so that we can provide an engaging, supervised activity table at no cost (or extra work!) to our partnering communities.
Our goal is to pilot our program in one location in each of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns during the 2020 General Election. So far, 14 communities - Bristol, Cranston, Exeter, Jamestown, Middletown, Narragansett, North Kingstown, North Providence, Pawtucket, Portsmouth, Providence, Scituate, Warwick and West Warwick are piloting Playtime at the Polls in 2020 and Secretary of State, Nellie Gorbea has endorsed our program.
In each town, a 3-member Board of Canvassers must grant approval. With most of its neighbors already committed to working with us, we hope the remaining towns will take advantage of this free program and vote to pilot Playtime at the Polls during the 2020 General Election.
If Rhode Island wants to support busy families and change the culture around Election Day to increase participation in democracy, Playtime at the Polls can help. Kids who walk into gyms and cafeterias and community centers with their parents on the first Tuesday in November will likely continue that pattern as they become old enough to cast their own ballots.
“Children have never been very good at listening to their elders, but they have never failed to imitate them.” - James Baldwin
Meg Carnaroli
Founding Director, Playtime at the Polls
