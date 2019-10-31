To the Editor:
My wife and I are proud to call North Kingstown our home, it is a wonderful place to live for many reasons. We have a first-class education system, enviable coastline, rural character, a rich history, a good local economy, and a great quality of life. Unfortunately, over the past several years self-inflicted wounds have hurt us. For example, a lack of a capital maintenance plan made our town hall uninhabitable in 2016. Our town offices were relocated to a facility consisting of trailers that was originally constructed as temporary classrooms in the 1960’s. That is right: classrooms made from trailers are now what we call ‘town hall’.
Knowing this was unsustainable, the previous town council hired an architect to develop plans to renovate and fully restore this iconic building to its intended purpose. This plan will enable our historic and now vacant town hall to be fully renovated as well as construct an addition that will bring back the offices at 80 Boston Neck Road under one roof, for a more efficient government.
Some have suggested there are no plans for Town Hall. This is simply not true. The architect provided more information on this project than on any of the four projects that the voters approved in the last election. There is more information on this Town Hall project than in the $250 million bond project that 74% of the voters of our town approved. For more information about this proposed renovation plan visit www.saveourtownhall.org.
A suggestion has been made that we should only use the funds already allocated in the last election. In other words, renovate Town Hall but keep all the offices in trailers. The problems with that are :
The amount already approved will only allow for a council chambers to be restored and make the building ADA compliant. The building would only house municipal court and council meetings, both of whom only meet 24-30 times a year, at night. It would be vacant 335 days per year.
The greatest demand for parking is during the municipal court or the council meetings. As many have pointed out, the on-site parking is inadequate, so we would have the most expensive council chambers in the state with not enough available parking.
Our vacant town hall demonstrates that town could not take care of one town hall. How are we going to take care of two? This is no way to save money.
If we were to abandon our current historic town hall building and develop a brand new building elsewhere, the cost of land acquisition and inflation will be astronomically higher than what is proposed now.
Questions have been raised about flood insurance. It is true that the lowest elevation touching the current town hall structure is 11.5’-12.5’ feet above mean sea level, meaning it is within the 100-year flood plain. Accordingly, there is a 1-percent chance of flooding in any given year but we should also recognize that this building was not flooded during any prior hurricane, including the catastrophic Hurricane Carol in 1954 and the legendary hurricane of 1938. The architect is adding prudent resiliency measures to provide added protections and raise the entire structure above the 100 year Flood Hazard Area altogether, thereby removing the expense of Flood Insurance premiums.
Just two weeks before the election, opponents of this project have raised a new objection. They now are suggesting that a “recreation and conservation” deed restriction recorded in the 1970’s prohibit plans to add some parking to the Memorial Park across the street. Read strictly, these restrictions would appear to forbid the memorials in place there. Regardless, the restriction language expressly provided for “ a small parking lot”, which is exactly what is being proposed.
Voting Yes on Question 1 will save this iconic building, preserve our history, support our local economy, and preserve our property values. It is also the fiscally prudent decision over the short and long term.
We can always find excuses for not changing, not progressing, not moving forward. There is nothing wrong with being prudent and there is nothing wrong with constructing quality town facilities that we can all point to with pride. Let us stand together and preserve our Town Hall, a building that will serve our town with pride for generations to come. Please vote Yes on Question 1 on November 5th.
Robert A. Weygand
Save our Town Hall Chairman, and former U. S. Congressman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.