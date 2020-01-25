To the Editor:
Last Wednesday night I attended an event that filled me with hope and enthusiasm. I attended the North Kingstown High School’s Dialogues in Democracy Night. I attended upon the recommendation of Representative Bob Craven who told me that it was an annual event that he always loved to attend.
I walked in to see 100+ students standing by presentations on large poster boards that outlined topics that interested or concerned them. A large number addressed issues about climate change. There were several that proposed creating a financial or life skills course for the curriculum. I spoke with two young men who were proposing a VAT tax to solve the national deficit. Three presentations proposed increased mental health services at public schools. And one presentation addressed the need for more sidewalks in town – specifically on Camp Avenue and Annaquatucket Road.
All the students were well-organized and articulate. I truly enjoyed engaging with them.
An attending teacher told me that the purpose of the night is for North Kingstown High School students to dialogue with community members, elected officials and business and education leaders about issues facing our society and possible ways of addressing those concerns. The students study government structures, explore competing definitions of democracy, learn how other people act in a democracy, and practice methods for engaging in democratic action. Attending the event were local politicians, school committee members, parents, teachers and members of the community.
I’m 69 and retired. I haven’t got any children or grandchildren in school. But I’m often concerned that our kids aren’t being encouraged to study science and history. This event proved me wrong. The history teachers of North Kingstown High School truly inspire their students. Compliments go to: David Avedisian, Chris Carty, Damon Lindsay, David Lopes, Matt Lyons and Lawrence Verria.
Next year the newspapers should actively publicize the event. It’s a lot of fun. Come see your tax dollars in action. Come met the future leaders of our town, state and country.
Donna Hutchinson
North Kingstown
