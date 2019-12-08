To the Editor:
Now that we have direction from the voters on how much money they are willing to spend on the renovation and upgrade of the 80 Boston Neck Rd Town Hall, we need to decide how to move forward i.e. we need to decide what we will use this building for.
We need a plan! First we need to decide what the town hall will be before we can plan its renovation. Several ideas have been bandied about from a building housing a meeting space and town council chambers to the return of the town government as it was to other ideas in between. Personally, I support returning our town’s government to this building, upgrading the facilities in many areas such as adding fire suppression, electrical, HVAC and IT systems. I do not envision enlarging the building to house all town departments in this building creating a parking problem for citizens and employees alike. As with Rhode Island municipalities that do not have all departments under one roof, North Kingstown previously functioned for years without having all departments in a single building.
Modernizing the 80 Boston Neck Town Hall building systems is a must. Creating a healthy, safe comfortable work environment should be a goal. It is also important that our plan and efforts create a building that all citizens will be proud of.
Our Town Hall is the peoples building and we need to hear from you. Please share your thoughts and suggestions with the town council as we move forward and craft plans for our town hall.
Richard Welch
North Kingstown Town Council
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.