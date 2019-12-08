To the Editor:
It was recently announced that the next important court date in our efforts to save the Narragansett Public Library will be on January 17th at the Kent County Courthouse. That is the date when library supporters—more than 2/3 of the voting public in the last election—will have to vigorously oppose the group of three council people who are anti-library, anti-progress and anti-education for Narragansett residents. This group of three is led by Matt Mannix, the self-anointed town council president, and his two ardent followers, Jill Lawler and Rick Lima.
It is very important that the informed majority—the library supporters—be present in the courthouse on that date to show support for our long-planned library project. We want to show the judge, R.I. residents, and the rest of the country for that matter, that the citizens and taxpayers of Narragansett are serious about culture, learning, growth and progress—which we undoubtedly are!
It has become apparent of late that the well-to-do fully support our library and back their support with their money in a big way. For example, not too long ago we gratefully received a matching pledge of one-half million dollars by the Murray Family Trust. And most recently there was a front-page story in the Narragansett Times that substantial additional donations have been received to further boost our move to the new library building—the former IGA, Belmont building.
So, why is Mannix so anti-library? Why did he slash our library budget, causing an exit of wonderful library employees who must have thought that their tenure and pensions were at stake and that there are greener pastures elsewhere—places where libraries and communities are valued, where parents want their children to have access to a modern up-dated library, and where the wishes of the voters and property tax payers are heard and respected? Why are Mannix and his two subordinates, Lawler and Lima, so obviously anti-library, anti-voter, and anti-progress? A case in point is that at a Town Council meeting Mannix, Lawler, and Lima refused to thank the Murray family for their very generous gift. Why is Mannix behaving in this manner? Who could possibly be advising him to take this most strange and most rude course?
So, what is the proper course for the library supporters at this time? Well, it seems apparent to me that they have already charted their course. Fight the Mannix team of three in court. Show the court, the Narragansett residents, the state and the rest of the world that our town is for education, progress and excellence. Show everyone that we are not a backwater town, but are a caring and forward-looking town that values all of the things that have made America great—education, progress and parents who want their children to have the proper scholastic tools including a good library.
What do we do now? First of all, we save the date, January 17th, and we show up in court to show the judge and the entire State of R.I. what we stand for. We also attend town meetings so that we can witness first-hand what is going on in Narragansett and which of the council people are truly looking after our interests. Those of us who are so inclined can also get up to speak at the public forum and address the audience and make it clear to the council that we have to save our library, fund it properly, and that Mannix et al must assure us that the wishes of our voters will be followed by securing what so many have worked the last 10 years for—a new library in the former IGA-Belmont building!
Ted di Stefano
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.