To The Editor:
Narragansett’s Democratic and Republican parties have teamed up and politicized the library issue in their quest for political power. The borrowing associated with transforming the old IGA Building, previously owned by Gilbane, is going to cost this town millions of dollars over the next two decades. Narragansett Republican Party Chair Michael Riley, who recently took over the local party chairmanship after his failed campaign to be R.I.’s General Treasurer, criticizes the existing town council for trying to undo this long-term borrow-and-spend project. He fails to share with everyone that his wife, Laurie Kelly, is the head of the Library Board of Trustees and aggressively pushed for this flawed purchase from Gilbane. What both of them fail to realize is that this town wants a traditional neighborhood library, not a community center in the middle of the Pier. While Narragansett is unlucky that Kelly remains as the chair of the Board of Trustees, Rhode Island luckily dodged a bullet when the borrow-and-spender Riley failed to become R.I.’s next General Treasurer.
On the Democratic front, Democratic Party Chair Win Hames echoes the chorus in favor of the flawed Gilbane deal. Mr. Hames ran for the town council in the Fall of 2018 as one of the “Belmont Four” and fully embraced the Gilbane deal in his campaign. He finished last.
Both party chairs argue that their support for the Gilbane deal is apolitical and nonpartisan. This assertion is laughable. They have stirred up an unending campaign since November of 2018 and refuse to allow Narragansett to return to competent governance. Perhaps, as LOCAL party chairs, they should unite in opposition to the recent passage of the Evergreen Contracts at the State House which will cripple the autonomy of cities and towns to keep taxes low. But such an effort would require political courage.
The facts regarding this flawed Gilbane deal – a $2.8 million purchase price, annual common area maintenance fees (a.k.a. “condo fees”) and the folly of placing our town library in the same building as a liquor store – are among the reasons so many residents are opposed to this deal. The Library Board of Trustees and its allies routinely brush away the significance of these facts. It is obvious that these individuals do not view taxpayer money – whether it is spent or borrowed – as taxpayer money. They view it as money for them to spend and waste on a bloated project they desire. If they are successful, Narragansett’s taxpayers will be left holding the bag.
My job is to defend Narragansett’s taxpayers from these political hacks. In this New Year, I resolve to continue to take that job seriously and work hard to prevent their borrow-and-spend agenda. I am confident that the townspeople of Narragansett will stand by me in that effort.
Matthew M. Mannix
Narragansett Town Council
