To the Editor:
At the Narragansett Town Council Meeting on November 4, 2019, during the open forum portion of the meeting, a group of a dozen or more residents took turns at the podium and read aloud the history of our town’s public library project.
This information detailed how the decision was made to purchase the Gilbane building (aka the former Belmont/IGA building) and retrofit it to become our new town library.
At one point during the readings, President Mannix stated that there was misinformation in the readings. I would like to let residents know that the information read was based on records kept at the Library Board of Trustees meetings and therefore ARE ALL FACTS!!
Was President Mannix uncomfortable hearing things he had said and done in the past? This would be a reason for him to deny that these facts existed by stating it was misinformation.
You can listen to the reading in it’s entirety at the YouTube address below. You can view the entire meeting or fast forward to the beginning of the readings, which start at minute 54 and 50 seconds. Dr. Al Alba starts the readings for the group.
Printed copies of the readings can be picked up at the library. Please call in advance to be sure a copy is ready. You can also have a copy mailed to you by calling the library and leaving your name and address. Library phone: 401-789-9507.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MQw1FftJ_n8
Naomi MacDonald
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.