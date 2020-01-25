To the Editor:
On Saturday, January 18, 2020, I had the distinct honor of attending the send-off for the 115th Military Police Company of our Rhode Island National Guard at the Army Aviation Support Facility in Quonset. To say the event was humbling is an understatement.
The Citizen Soldiers of the 115th are sons, daughters, brothers, sisters and parents. 67 children call one of these soldiers “mom” or “dad”. 58 of these soldiers volunteered for this deployment. This is the 7th deployment for one soldier. They range in age from 19 to 53 years old. Some were naturalized citizens from other countries. Many of them have been deployed multiple times. All were hailed as the best in class of the Rhode Island National Guard.
They left on Monday, January 20th for an 11-month assignment in the Middle East at a time of international uncertainty and unrest. They left to protect our freedoms and our country. They left to help make the world a better place for their children.
These Citizen Soldiers sacrifice so much for their love of country and for that we owe them a lifelong debt of gratitude. They will miss many “firsts” in their families, holidays, birthdays, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, graduations and Thanksgiving to protect our rights, freedoms and international security.
The Rhode Island National Guard continues to prove how important they are to Rhode Island and to our Nation. If you see a member of the National Guard any time soon, please thank these Citizen Soldiers for their selfless service to our country.
Every single member of the military deserves our utmost respect and gratitude. Thank them at every opportunity.
God speed to the Citizen Soldiers of the 115th!
Julie Casimiro
State Representative
D-31 North Kingstown/Exeter
