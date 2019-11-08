To the Editor:
Hi my name is Lola Mae Zuerner I’m in 2nd grade I go to Hamilton Elementary School. I love that Memorial park I definitely should not turn that park into a parking lot I play in that part almost every day my sister and I love playing tag and lots of other games, You should not turn that part into a parking lot.
Lola Mae Zuerner
South Kingstown
