To the Editor:
Your YES vote on Question 1 moves municipal offices back to 80 Boston Neck Road from their current TEMPORARY location.
Your YES vote preserves and restores our 1888 Town Hall, enlarging it to accommodate many more government functions, and establishes a modern and active government center, rich in history and culture that will be a source of civic pride for generations to come.
Your YES vote puts into action the plan, developed by an award-winning architectural firm, that both Preserve Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission have embraced, urging NK voters to do the same.
Your YES vote will result in a more accessible veterans memorial, through a stakeholder process, that will go beyond what we have today in honoring and paying respect to those and their families who have sacrificed so much.
Your YES vote ends the cycle of kicking the can down the road by providing a permanent home for Town government.
Fellow North Kingstown voters, please join me in voting YES on Question 1, Nov. 5.
Dave Wrenn
North Kingstown
