To the Editor:
The current Narragansett Town Council majority is involved in a campaign to take away the authority of the MLM Library Board, by cutting the operating budget and effectively dismantling the services offered to the townspeople.
Under State of Rhode Island law and the Narragansett Town Charter, both the School Dept and the Library Dept are given the ability to maintain an account with a “ fund balance”. This unique structure in the State law tries to prevent small town political intervention in such vitally important institutions. The State also distributes money to each community for support of libraries in the amount of approximately 25% of each libraries’ operating budget. Narragansett residents pay taxes to the State of Rhode Island, and some of these monies come directly back to the Town in the way of the state library payment. This action of slashing the Library budget by the 3 Town Councilors means that the taxes paid to the State by Narragansett residents will not go to this town, but will instead go to the other libraries in the state.It means we are refusing the State money to operate the Narragansett Library and other towns will reap a windfall. No Town has ever willingly rejected the State Aid - until now.
The President of the Council and the other 2 that vote for the defunding of the Library are trying to muddy the waters as to why there is a fund balance and claim the Town “ cannot afford it”. Watch the April 25 2019 Budget Workshop( Narragansett Library Youtube) to see where the money removed from the level funding of the library budget was spent. Most was moved to other Town department improvements, and only $50,000 was returned to the taxpayer. This Library issue has been, and continues to be, about power- the Town Council cannot legally instruct the Library on how to spend the budget, they cannot “move programs” from the library to another site, they can not choose the books to offer, nor hire or fire the Library employees. They can, however, refuse to fund the Library, and assure major repercussions that will continue to reverberate long after the next Council is elected.
In 2014, the Library Board approached the Town Council for a bond referendum to build a new library. The Town Council prioritized the 3 projects asking for bonds, and chose the Athletic Field Project and Public Safety Project to go first. The Library was told to “ wait your turn” and promised that in waiting, they would be first up in the 2016 election cycle. Many times the Football Field project was pointed to as how the library project should work- ( 1.8 million in bonds, 1.3 million from the School Fund Balance and over a million collected from fundraising).This Council has instructed the Library to fundraise, ( the same fundraiser who ran the school football field project so successfully was engaged),and the Board was advised to “ save your pennies” to contribute to any cost overruns. As recently as the Dec 3 2018 TCMeeting, the Council President stated publicly that he would like to know whether the Library should pay for the Architects fees out of their budget, or the Town should pay it. In the April 23 2019 Budget Meeting, the Library Board publicly offered to spend every dime of the Fund Balance in the completion of the Belmont project. So why did these 3 Councilors, (at the April 25 2019 Budget Meeting),then decide to slash the Library operating budget? It was a clear attempt to erase the ability to fund the Belmont project; not only would the money earmarked for the project disappear to pay library employee salaries and building operating costs, but also the Town of Narragansett would be blocked from even applying to the State of RI for any building program( Grant in Aid which reimburses up to 50 % of the project). The Town of Narragansett must qualify for the operating money from the State ( by level funding the library), or no application for a building program will be accepted.
We are now on the brink of another budget season.In January of 2020 the Town will start budget preparations for the next fiscal year, and in late April the public meetings will start, where each department will present their budget to the Council. Level funding for this next year will be roughly 814,000 as an appropriation from the Council to the Library, not the current 400,000. This bears mentioning, because in this past year the public was assured by these Council members that the Library would receive State funding ( not true) and alternately that funding would only be lost 2 years from now ( not true). As of today, the Town Financial Documents on the Town website (Fiscal Year Budget 2020 page 190) continues this fiction by listing the State Allocation of $181,000 in the Library budget.
The Board of the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library has an affirmative obligation to provide the best services possible for the residents of Narragansett. We embrace our fiduciary responsibility to make decisions regarding our budget, and to protect the townspeople from a majority Council that honor no such responsibility.
What can the public do now to help this vital institution? First and foremost, stand for democracy. Exercise your right to attend meetings and speak your mind. Send emails, and keep a record of the response( or lack thereof). This issue is no longer about a Library building or even library budgets. It is about the removal of public commentary from meetings, the lack of respect for the voters in Town, and the misrepresentation of facts. While the public can ( and inevitably will) disagree on policy choices, we have always been a country that will defend to the death the right to voice a different point of view. It is time this system comes back to our small town government in Narragansett.
Laurie Kelly
MLM Library Board of Trustees
