To the Editor:
Leaders such as State Senators Michael McCaffrey and Mark McKenney and State Representative Joseph Solomon, as well as Warwick City Councilman Rick Corley, Officer Matt Moretti of the Warwick Police and Meghan Connelly of the state Office of Healthy Aging have shown their commitment to supporting those in the local communities affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia by attending the Community Town Hall Conversation on Cognitive Health held at the Warwick Central Library this week.
Their participation and engagement with those residents and other professionals in the area should be commended and acknowledged. Over 23,000 Rhode Islanders have Alzheimer’s disease, while there are over 53,000 caregivers that support them. Through legislation, increased awareness and community and civic action, more individuals will receive the resources they need. Alzheimer’s is the fifth leading cause of death in Rhode Island and could possibly be first by 2050 based on current trajectories. The time for action is now, and our community officials are helping to take the lead.
Eric Creamer
Director of Public Policy Alzheimer’s Association - Rhode Island Chapter
