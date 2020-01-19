To the Editor:
At some point, people of South Kingstown will start thinking enough is enough.
On Tuesday the 7th, the Town Council and School Committee held its first joint session of this year. The topic was the Capital Improvement Plan for the next six years. Unsurprisingly, $85 million of the $91 million scope would go to the schools if the plans were to proceed. At least on paper, because as of this writing we still await actual plans.
A new tone may be emerging though, and it may help pump the brakes on this. The Town Manager and School Superintendent designed a presentation that began hinting at an off ramp. Suggestions like smaller project scopes, and incremental approaches were scattered throughout the night. Their presentation culminated with a sobering message. While we might have the financial ability as a town to tax our way through one of the biggest investments ever conceived by South Kingstown, it will come at a cost. The impact will be felt mostly by those who benefit least from the massive school overhaul.
In short, taxing to the max (and possibly over) for the next 5 or 10 years will provide no marginal benefit to the school community, but will have a large and damaging impact on the entire town.
Our aging community members and parents watching their college graduates move away will see next to nothing from this except a tax bill that could double in 10 years. Fortunately, at least for now, our hired executives acknowledge this. It remains to be seen if our elected boards will as well. This first joint meeting of 2020 suggests that a split exists between these boards. Council members voiced concern over the $90+ million price tag with no plan attached. Committee leadership countered with the accusation that opponents want to educate kids on a shoestring. The difference in tone from both bodies was remarkable.
It remains to be seen which tone will dominate, but with this facility plan on the near horizon, it is time to be engaged. Last year began with a similar, but more subdued split, and ended with a 3.9% property tax hike. And that was without breaking ground on massive new school plans. The last time South Kingstown pumped this much money into a new school, the district felt ramifications for the next 20 years. The current price tag is too steep on top of an already unsustainable annual spending trajectory. Bond and budget referenda may end up being the options of last resort for much of the community, and the next several months will be crucial in defining those paths.
Perhaps more than at any time in South Kingstown’s history, it is time to stay tuned.
Roland Benjamin
South Kingstown
