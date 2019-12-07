To the Editor:
In today’s world, the effects of climate change are being felt every day. In order to save the planet as well as provide quality of life for citizens worldwide, it is essential that we explore and implement alternative sources of energy. One thing is clear: people worldwide will never be using less energy moving forward. Due to the effects of fossil fuels and increased energy demand, we must do everything possible to produce green energy alternatives and reduce emissions as soon as possible. While there may be more desirable alternatives such as solar or wind, nuclear can help lead the charge to cleaner sources of energy and moving away from fossil fuel dependence. The Nuclear Energy Institute is working hard to advocate for nuclear energy. Their main focal points include (but are not limited to):
(1) Preserving Nuclear Plants: dozens of reactors in the US are at risk of closing in the next 5-10 years. Preventing unnecessary closures can limit job loss, help secure our energy grid and aid in less reliance on fossil fuels.
(2) Making Regulations Smarter: Safety is the number one factor to consider with any major projects, especially with nuclear energy. The NEI is working to resolve lingering legislation issues and to keep safety regulations up to date with modern technology.
(3) Building New Reactors: New reactors will help to ease reliance on fossil fuel sources of energy, as well as create hundreds if not thousands of new jobs. Private companies partnering with the government is essential for new reactor construction and implementation.
(4) Global Competition: the global energy market offers many opportunities for American companies to expand their revenue streams and support the US economy. Much of our economy is oil based, especially from supplies from the Middle East. Easing this reliance on fossil fuels will help the US greatly globally by supporting energy alternatives domestically and helping to reduce imports of foreign oil.
I encourage you to visit www.NEI.org and explore the proposals by the Nuclear Energy Institute, and join their mailing list if you are so inclined.
Peter Rewinski
Johnston
Peter Rewinski, New England Institute of Technology Mechanical Engineering Student, Citizen of Johnston.
