To the Editor:
The two Letters to the Editor in your issue of January 1, 2020, beg for a challenge. The shooting death in Westerly letter writer correctly points out the murderer lied on his gun application then, unbelievably, claims the man’s “God-given” right to acquire a gun. Really? The promotors of “more guns will keep us safe” say that people are the problem. If people are the problem, then why do you want the problem to have a gun?
The second letter writer sanctimoniously claims Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is a hypocrite because she demands fair procedures during any future trial in the Senate. I think the Speaker is correct in wanting to avoid a sudden, partisan, dismissal of the impeachment indictment — as the Senate President has already violated his Oath of Office saying he won’t be an impartial juror (he and a few other senate republicans who are evidently putting party over country). Fair from being a “side show,” our current presidential crisis is “the main event” and fervently do I hope that true American patriots in the Senate will choose the rule of law over the current administrations rule of visible criminality.
James A. Roehm
North Kingstown
