To the Editor:
Humans need to be very careful when designing artificial intelligence (A.I.), as their errors will carry over into their products. Many people see the two as separate things, but the link between human error and A.I. error is stronger than most think.
There are a few key differences between the two. For instance, human error is most often the result of cognitive bias. This can come in many forms, such as people seeing patterns where they do not truly exist or overvaluing the information that they already know. Throughout history there has been countless examples of human error causing massive financial, social, or environmental harm. One example of this is the Exxon Valdez Oil Spill of 1989, an environmental catastrophe that was the result of an inexperienced temporary captain. More famously, the Titanic sunk because of poor human navigation and awareness. Large events such as these are common but unpredictable; everyone makes mistakes. Although, when people that are in high risk jobs make these mistakes, it has a greater impact. Whether it’s human lives, environmental impact, or property damages, these mishaps can create serious fallout.
Human error can also be attributed to poor procedures put in place by management, which is where human error and A.I. error start to bleed together. The main source of A.I. error is poor algorithms put in place by developers, so when these technologies are given high-risk roles, it is more important than ever to make sure their procedures are flawless. As a direct result of a prejudiced algorithm, Amazon’s A.I. Recruiting Tool proved to be gender biased and had to be discontinued. The cause of this bias was Amazon’s previous hiring patterns which the system used to select prospects, providing insight to this procedural unreliability.
Types of A.I. errors tend to vary between the different types of service they provide, as there is also a serious issue with unstable technologies. Over the span of one year, two Tesla drivers fatally crashed into the back of tractor trailer trucks while using self-driving function of the car, speaking to weakness of these new autonomous features. Tesla released a statement, explaining that the vehicle’s self-driving feature was unable to distinguish the white back of the truck from the cloudy sky. They promptly fixed this, but for the friends and family of those effected, clearly it was too late. Undeveloped technologies will continue to cause similar accidents until perfect algorithms are put into place.
Ironically, both types of these A.I. errors are ultimately the result of human error. Prejudiced algorithms are the result of biased datasets, and these unstable technologies are caused by poor human designs. A.I. can only learn the information and processes that it is taught, so when it is presented with bad or biased data it has no choice but to use it and learn from it.
Better screening processes and more heavily tested algorithms are necessary to bring A.I. to its full potential. Coders for these systems already spend 20% of their time running tests to make sure there are no flaws in their algorithms, but with human lives in the balance this number should be increased. Frighteningly, IBM Watson Health, a healthcare intelligence software, was found to be prescribing incorrect medications to cancer patients, another error with potentially fatal consequences. If a company is going to introduce a service like this, they need to ensure that it is safe and reliable so that these things do not fall through the cracks.
While A.I. error is the direct result of human error and is significantly more predictable, people do not seem to view it this way. Even though human error is more rampant than that of artificial intelligence, it is controllable. Once it is no longer in their hands, that is when it gets scary for people. This lack of control is a major source of public uncertainty on the topic. Regardless of its implications on the job market, though, artificial intelligence has incredible capabilities. It can be used to make our lives easier, and generally more enjoyable. However, when it comes to more difficult tasks and high-risk services, it is important that we wait until the respective algorithms are perfect and the correct technology is completely present. People should not have to be guinea pigs for these inventions. Once machines get better at learning on their own, these errors will become less frequent. Unfortunately, this may only happen when machines are finally able to distance themselves from the biased and unreliable algorithms to which they were introduced. Until that happens there is no real difference between human and A.I. error.
Adam Kroian
Student, URI
