To the Editor:
How do you thank an entire community for all the love and support shown to us? In the early morning of Tuesday, September 10, 2019 our business, Coastal Iron Works, located in the Wickford Shipyard burned along with George and Dominic Zachorne’s Boat Building business. Despite that surreal awful day we felt so much love. In the long days and weeks that followed we found out even more how much this community cared about not only our businesses but about us. We still continue to feel that love today as we look to rebuild and join this amazing community in business once again.
My husband, Rob Winter, and I would like to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of help and support we received after the devastating fire. I have wanted to write this thank you for quite some time now but every time I thought about it I felt overwhelmed. There were so many people to thank. People who helped with the clean up after the fire and people who donated their money, time, supplies, and food during the days and weeks after the fire. The businesses that took up collections, our friends who set up GoFund pages, and all the generous people who made donations to help us through this difficult time.
Then if that was not enough, “The Shining Six” organized a phenomenal fundraiser. “The Shining Six” as I think of them: Julie Beebe, Michele Casey, Lori Lyons, Carrie Mathews, Julie McKay, and Amy Sonder. These six caring businesswomen got together to help us and the “Shipyard Shindig” was born! I can not even begin to calculate the amount of time and effort that went into creating and coordinating such an overwhelming and most successful benefit on our and the Zachornes’s behalf. The many raffle baskets and auction items donated were so appreciated. They even designed and sold “Shipyard Shindig” hats, T-shirts and hoodies! Thank you to Jake Fahrenholz and his Fresh Mode printing business for generously donating his printing services. A big thank you to Stu Tucker for opening his restaurant Duffy’s Tavern free of charge to hold the Shindig and to the employees who donated their time to work. Thank you to the various restaurants responsible for all the delicious food that was donated. To the bands who played that day, we are so grateful. To the volunteers; many who worked parking cars, selling tickets, cooking, serving food, all day and into the night, we are most thankful. A heartfelt “Thank you” to the hundreds of people who attended. It is hard to describe the feelings we felt when we arrived to see so many people. It reminded me of the last scene in the movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”, to be surrounded by so many wonderful people who wanted to help us.
We will never forget these generous acts of kindness and will be forever grateful for all the love and support from this wonderful North Kingstown community. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy New Year!
With Love and Gratitude,
Carol and Rob Winter
Coastal Iron Works
