To the Editor:
Since the effort to destroy the hopes for a new Narragansett library began under council president Matthew Mannix, I must say that we have had some strange and raucous meetings. There has been shouting by Narragansett residents, chanting of “shame” in unison, sundry accusations, and every other imaginable form of legal protest. Fortunately, and rightfully, no one has been assaulted physically or had his or her life threatened.
That said, what in heaven’s name prompted council person Jill Lawler to propose decorum guidelines? Did she consult a knowledgeable attorney before her foolhardy and reckless motion? Did she speak with our town solicitor about proposing restrictions on our First Amendment rights to free speech? Her proposed ordinance for “behavioral guidelines” at our town meetings was a brash and bold attempt to limit our rights under the first amendment. Fortunately, it failed to pass.
The news of this proposed agenda item spread rapidly--the ACLU got involved and an article was even published in the U.S. News and World Report. So, sadly, under this council led by Mannix and pro tem president Jill Lawler we must look like a backwater town to so many Americans.
Why was this such an egregious motion? Well, R.I. ACLU executive director Steven Brown said that the proposed motion “…sends the wrong message, and can only have a chilling effect on Narragansett residents and their willingness to speak their minds at the open forum sessions of Council meetings.” Another quote on this subject says: “…the recommended proposal would give the Town Council President virtually unbridled power to cut off speakers and control the content of what is supposed to be an open forum for public comment.”
Please note that open forum time was pushed to the back of the meeting with, I’m guessing, the hope that fewer people would speak at the open forum because these meetings tend to last a very long time. Sadly, the taxpayers and residents are really not being treated as they should be. Or, as State Representative Teresa A. Tanzi said at this council meeting: “What the town is lacking is leadership.” I couldn’t agree with her more!
One more point about free speech and I quote “…the U.S. Supreme Court noted this country’s profound national commitment to the principle that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open and may well include vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.” Another quote by the ACLU: “In light of the extremely heavy burden that public officials bear in pursuing suits for defamation, how often will sharp or rhetorical disapproval of a Council member inappropriately be deemed ‘slanderous’?” In other words, when a person goes into politics he or she must be strong enough to take criticism whether it’s written or oral because there isn’t much redress for a politician under the constitution.
One final word. Before public comment, council president Mannix admonishes the audience about appropriate behavior and comments. In my opinion, even as a non-attorney, Mannix should cease trying to put any restrictions on speakers during public comment in light of the broad rights granted to us under the First Amendment. We Narragansett residents and taxpayers have the same constitutional rights as all U.S. citizens!
Ted di Stefano
Narragansett
