To the Editor:
I would like to take this opportunity to thank the many people and businesses who helped to make the twenty-sixth annual East Greenwich Halloween Parade and Party the success that it was. All the little ghosts, princesses, and pumpkins as well as their parents and grandparents spent the day exploring downtown East Greenwich and celebrating this festive time of year. The families spent the moring relishing in the parade, egg hunt, trick or treating in the downtown shops, hayrides, the games and refreshments.
Refreshments were donated by the Dunkin Donuts on Main Street, Division Road and South County Trail. Volunteer assistance was received from the EG Veteran Fireman’s Association and East Greenwich High School students. The Main Merchants Committee helped organize the trick or treating with all the participating shops.
I would also like to thank the numerous participants who donated can goods which were delivered to the EG Food Cupboard-8 full boxes of can goods!
All the planning in the world could not have made this a successfully event; it is the people who volunteered their time and the businesses that donated their goods. The true thanks goes to them.
Catherine E. Bradley
Director of Community Services & Parks
