The holiday season should be a time of joy, not a time of sorrow and devastation. Our hearts go out to the loved ones of Julie Lynn Cardinal, who was killed by Joseph Giachello on Dec. 19, as well as the Westerly community and all those affected by this tragedy – including two other victims in recovery.
Rhode Island is small and connected, a tight-knit place we call home. This tragedy affects us all deeply. Recent reports state Giachello had a history of domestic violence before the shooting at the Babcock Village housing facility took place. We know a history of domestic violence is an important red flag, and most mass shootings are linked and rooted in domestic abuse or family violence.
In Rhode Island, we now have laws that would prevent anyone with a restraining order filed against them to purchase or obtain firearms, per the “Protect Rhode Island Families Act” which passed in 2017, legislation the RICADV spearheaded with other R.I. gun safety organizations. It is critical the court system and law enforcement implement this legislation to its full extent, and that gun dealers never sell to individuals with a history of domestic violence.
Disarming domestic abusers will save lives.
How you can help:
As relatives, friends, coworkers and neighbors, we can help keep victims and their children safe and prevent another tragedy. If you are in an abusive relationship or know someone might be, or if you are looking for resources for a child who has witnessed domestic violence, call the Rhode Island statewide helpline for 24-hour support and information at 800-494-8100.
Calling 911 if you suspect or witness abuse is an important step to take, but there are many other ways to help. If you know or suspect that someone in your life is a victim of domestic violence, you can help that person stay safe. Listen, and express your concerns without judgment. Ask the person what you can do for them, and check in consistently. Help the person create a plan that will keep them safe when abuse occurs, and connect them with local resources. Additional information can be found at ricadv.org.
About the RICADV:
The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence (RICADV) is an organization dedicated to ending domestic violence. The RICADV was formed in 1979 to support and assist the domestic violence agencies in Rhode Island. The organization provides leadership to its member agencies, strives to create justice for victims, and raises awareness on the issue of domestic violence in Rhode Island. The RICADV’s network of member agencies provides a wide array of services for victims, including emergency shelter, support groups, counseling services, and assistance with the legal system. For more information about these organizations and services, call the statewide helpline at 800-494-8100.
Tonya Harris is the executive director of the Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence
