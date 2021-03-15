To the Editor:
I’m compelled to comment on Harry Schofield’s letter to the editor in last week’s Narragansett Times with regard to his aggressive and rude comments directed at Town Councilor, Susan Cicilline Buonanno, that were predominately aimed at the three student rental issue with another long winded regurgitation of its history. Mr. Schofield conveniently forgot to mention that he was one of the parties who previously participated in and agreed to the existing four unrelated parties ordinance over four years ago after numerous workshops that were also driven by the student rental situation at the time. It’s another example of the pot calling the kettle black. And talk about throwing someone under the bus! Councilor Susan Cicilline Buonanno deserves better than this cheap ambush after her years of service to the Town of Narragansett.
Rather than aligning student rentals with the existing four unrelated parties ordinance, the previous Town Council decided that it would go one step further and limit the number of students to three, effectively creating a discriminatory situation, which immediately led to another lawsuit. Those of us familiar with this issue may recall that the previous Town Council passed the three student ordinance in the face of overwhelming opposition from the Planning Board and the majority of invested parties, including full time residents who also happen to own rental properties. Therefore, the issue deserves to be revisited and put to a vote.
The most misleading and self revealing quote in Mr. Schofield’s editorial was, “Many of you won your seats based upon one issue, your support for the Belmont library project that is likely five years away at best.” This is complete nonsense and shows that the library project, which Mr. Schofield vehemently opposed, is still fresh in his mind. There were numerous issues besides the library that were equally important, including the three student rental ordinance, which was also instrumental in ushering out the divisive governance of three former town counselors. Mr. Schofield should know this better than anyone since he and his NPRA hosted the one and only candidates forum, which addressed a myriad of important issues. For the record, the candidates who won their seats, overwhelmingly did not agree with the three student ordinance. Let’s recall their positions.
Patrick Murray was in favor of four and the most outspoken against three. Susan Cicilline Buonanno was in favor of four. Ewa Dzwierzynski was in favor of four. Deb Kopech was in favor of four. Jesse Pugh was in favor of three.
If campaign positions were taken seriously, the three student ordinance would likely be overturned on a 4 to 1 vote and replaced with a four student ordinance, perfectly aligned with the existing four unrelated parties ordinance. Maybe this is what compelled Mr. Schofield to submit his overly embellished editorial. This issue is so simple that some people make it overly complicated in order to politicize it or just hear themselves talk. A four unrelated student maximum per rental property was always the appropriate decision. Four would have only negatively impacted one third of all rental properties on a per bedroom basis, while curtailing the worst offenders, whereas three negatively impacts over half.
Four is fair. Four is a compromise. Three is discriminating and divisive. Five and above is a rooming house. It IS that simple, but hey, we are only 18 months away from the next election and my gut tells me that the very people who divided this town over the library issue may want back in. And according to Mr. Schofield’s tell-all timetable, the library, increased beach fees, parking restrictions, coastal access, etc., etc., could all very well be on the menu again. For those of you with short memories, history will repeat itself. Wouldn’t that be a healing experience? Not!
I think Mr. Schofield owes Councilor Susan Cicilline Buonanno an apology. There are, after all, five Town Councilors, four of which did not support the three student rental ordinance.
Steven Belaus
Narragansett
