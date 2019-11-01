To the Editor:
On Nov. 5, we will be casting our votes to APPROVE questions one and two, in support of school and sewer bonds. We urge the entire East Greenwich community to do the same.
Passage of these bonds is critical to maintaining the integrity of our town and school infrastructure. In recent years, budget cuts have forced the schools to use surplus funds to support core curriculum needs, limiting our ability to maintain and improve our facilities. Similarly, our sewer system has had to function with components that have exceeded useful life and can no longer be repaired. Investments in our school buildings and our sewer system are required to ensure safety and provide the services we all expect.
Thankfully, our town has the right plan at the right time. For a limited time, the RI Department of Education is offering to fund up to 52% of the cost of certain school improvement projects - nearly 20% more state funding than we normally receive! This increased state funding helps to neutralize the tax impact of the school bond on our community, so there could not be a better moment to make these important and much needed investments in our community.
We owe it to each other to help make East Greenwich the best it can be. Join us in supporting our schools and our town with your vote to APPROVE the school and sewer bonds on November 5th.
Carolyn Mark and Alyson Powell
East Greenwich School Committee
