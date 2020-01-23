To the Editor:
We would like to thank and echo the well written letters last week by Alex Petrucci and Galen McGovern on the alarming threat of exorbitant debt and resulting large tax increases proposed to the residents of South County. We have always been advocates of a zero-based budget where you need to show exactly what and why you need and not just an automatic increase to meet what you want.
We came here to retire to a wonderful community after 40 years of dedicated work. We don’t enjoy large pensions or state funded health care. We are seniors with modest means who support local events, businesses and church. We ask town manager Rob Zarnetske and the municipal and school committees to collect themselves and consider the taxpayers who wish to continue living here.
Pat and Bill Crandall
Snug Harbor, Rhode Island
