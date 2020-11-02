To the Editor:
It was in 1970, as a 10 year old, residing at 77 Narragansett Avenue that I became aware of the disappointment over the Gilbane Urban Renewal Project.
Many families in the Pier lost their homes and businesses as a result of a Town Council vote so long ago.
During this time my family was tested with my brother, John (Jack) being injured in Vietnam and my father, John F Murray, diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
My mother, Helen Murray, worked 2nd shift at South County Hospital as a RN. She had her hands full with three young children and was determined to care for her husband at home.
My father grew up in the Pier, was Sea Scout, a lifeguard at the Dunes Club. He then served as an Army Bugler on Tinian Island in the Mariana Chain during WWII.
After the war he later played in clubs with local bands; he excelled at drums, trumpet and piano. He was known by colleagues as ‘the man with the beat.’
His full time job was as a U.S. Letter Carrier in the Pier where he walked 7 miles a day delivering mail to the very families and businesses that fell victim to the Urban Renewal Project.
He finally had to give up his position as a Letter Carrier due to his illness but only after other Carriers covered for him, knowing he had a young family at home.
In the early Seventies, little was known about Alzheimer’s Disease. Doctors had no idea why men in their 50’s were suffering from dementia like men in their late 80’s.
As a boy of 10 I saw my father diagnosed, as a teenager I experienced his decline and deterioration which was on a parallel course with the destruction of his beloved Pier via the Urban Renewal Project.
It came to a point where my twin brother, Chris and my sister, Mary Ann and I could not walk my father in the Pier any longer due to his lack of intimacy and familiarity because his Pier had evaporated along with his intellect and soul. He passed away in December, 1984, when I was away at a maritime school. He was a great man, who was well liked and served his country only to pass in the end not at peace.
In 2018, I supported the purchase of the Belmont/IGA building with Pier Liquors and 59+ parking spaces. In meetings I spoke publicly that the Pier was ‘consecrated ground’ and should be treated as such. This Purchase from Gilbane was not a mistake but an opportunity to correct a 47 year wrong. It serves to correct a wrong for many families from our past while providing a path forward for future generations.
Some long time residents have scoffed at my decision on this matter but there has seemed to be a psychosis surrounding Gilbane wherein some are willing to just ‘write-off’ the Pier as a generational loss.
A perfect example of this psychosis was when, in the early 2000’s, Gilbane wanted to place a condo where Narragansett Avenue used to end at Beach Street. Looking back, I found it odd I was the only one to challenge this proposal at this single planning meeting with no one else in attendance. Today there is a Stairway to Beach Street and not a Condo.
I fully admit and attest that I am biased in my desire to return this property back into my constituents hands and at the same time, maybe finally, my father will be at peace through my efforts.
Patrick Murray
Narragansett Town Council
