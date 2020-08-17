To the Editor:
When I read Matthew Mannix’s letter to the editor in the July 31st edition of The Narragansett Times, I took exception to a number of statements he made.
When he wrote “The government should remember its primary role…to protect and keep us safe.”, all I could remember was his Town Council motion on May 18, 2020 “to approve a resolution authorizing the Narragansett Police Department and other Narragansett law enforcement entities to not enforce the State of Rhode Island’s Coronavirus-related Executive Orders.” That is NOT how you keep the public safe!
When he stated that “we should be more positive when we engage in political and cultural debate” and that that debate should not “morph into a toxic, all-out battleground of lies and false accusations leveled against honest people.”, all I could think of were the emails he sent to me after I had emailed him with genuine concerns.
When I pointed out in an email to him that he, as Town Council President, treated library supporters and library detractors very differently at meetings and asked him (politely) to show consistency in the manner in which he handles speakers at the podium at TC meetings, he responded with “In the future, perhaps I will allow only those who agree with you to speak because that is what you truly want.”
After the Attorney General’s Office found the Town Council, and Mannix in particular, in violation of the Open Meetings Act, Mannix tried to blame everyone else for the AG’s finding. He doesn’t know how to say, “I’m sorry. I made a mistake.” He only knows how to place the blame on others. When I emailed him about that, he replied, “Your venom knows no bounds. You have made politics in this town much uglier than when I first was elected to the council in 2012.” I think that statement, alone, shows that HE is the one who has morphed into a toxic, all-out battleground of lies and false accusations leveled against honest people.”
He even criticized Superior Court, Honorable Judge Lanphear as having a misunderstanding of municipal law and being unduly influenced by politics in his ruling against the Town Council over a voter initiative. The Supreme Court Disciplinary Board ruled that Mannix’s First Amendment Rights protected him from being disciplined for his accusations, but Mannix continually denies the constituents of Narragansett their First Amendment Right to speak at Town Council meetings when he disregards raised hands in the audience…even when his fellow Councilors point them out.
So, Mannix entitled his letter, “I want to focus on solving problems, not creating them.” Do his actions sound like those of a problem-solver? Mannix is the root of most of the problems in Narragansett Government. Voters in Senate District 36…BEWARE of what you are getting yourselves into if you vote for Matthew Mannix.
My final complaint lies with The Narragansett Times. How can you let a candidate use the Editorial Page to blatantly ask for campaign contributions? Mannix’s plea for donations should have been in a PAID advertisement!
Carlene Anne Towne
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.