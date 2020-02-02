To the Editor:
Thank you to Narragansett’s Fire Chief Scott Partington, Arturo Joe’s, Coast Guard House, Crazy Burger, Belmont’s, Gansett Wraps, Mariner’s Grille, Panera’s, Rob Satalino, Shaw’s, Stop & Shop, and Twin Willows, who generously donated to the Narragansett Library’s Stone Soup” last Saturday, Jan. 25. This was my 3rd year participating, and each year I’m struck by the genuine goodwill in our town.
This annual feast is open to the public for the cost of bringing a canned good for the Community Market at St. Peter’s. This year, the attendees contributed 268 pounds of canned goods and $257 in donations (extra soup sold at $5/qt.) to the Market.
If you’ve never come to Stone Soup, you’ve missed Chief Partington reading Marcia Brown’s Stone Soup to 15-20 delighted children, followed by an all-you-can-eat sampling of delicious donated soups, breads, and pastries.
But, most of all, you’ve missed sharing a meal on a cold winter day with all kinds of Narragansett neighbors—moms and dads, town officials, retirees, kids of all ages, and firemen!
It is pure pleasure to witness how our town comes together for this event.
Amanda Moss
Narragansett
