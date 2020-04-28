An open letter to Governor Gina Raimondo:
Recently you stated that you expect as many as 4,000 Rhode Islanders to die from Corona Covid-19. I know you are as alarmed and saddened at this figure as are all Rhode Islanders. And I know you would do anything in your power to bring this number down and end this nightmare without any further deaths. That is why I am writing you. While there are a great many scientists and doctors working on ways to combat Covid-19, there is one viable treatment that has not, to date, acquired a venue for formal testing. I am speaking of Ozone Therapy, a treatment that has already had success in Italy and also success in thwarting other diseases such as SARS and Ebola. This therapy could be easily and inexpensively developed as a cure for Corona and would stop deaths almost immediately. Consider the following:
1. Ozone is a known disinfectant which is routinely used to kill bacteria, fungus and viruses by using Tesla Ozone Generators (Tesla invented the device in 1896.)
2. In 2003 Scripps Institute discovered that the Immune system produces ozone. This naturally produced ozone released by antibodies kills viruses. Ozone Therapy is simply an enhanced form of what the immune system is already doing.
3. In 2014, Dr.’s Robert Rowen and Howard Robins flew into an Ebola hot-zone in Sierra Leone and trained medical personnel there on their technique of Ozone Therapy. During their short stay, five seriously I’ll patients recovered without any side effects. Their technique involves injecting a mixture of 97% pure oxygen and 3% ozone into the bloodstream. This is key, because as with Ebola, while fighting Covid-19, the immune system becomes oxygen-depleted. The therapy developed by Rowen and Robbin replenishes oxygen and thus the immune system receives a boost.
4. Rowen and Robins have written a detailed peer reviewed article on why they believe that Ozone Therapy will kill the Corona virus in the March issue of Journal of Infectious Diseases. Quoting from the article: Covid-19 “requires sulfhydryl groups for cell fusion and entry.” This is to say, this chemical compound enables Corona to adhere as a parasite onto the lungs. And, Rowen & Robins state, “Sulfhydryl groups are vulnerable to oxidation. Ozone therapy… may safely exploit this critical vulnerability.”
I have been working with Dr. Robins to bring his treatment to the world. He stated he is ready to come to Rhode Island to do Clinical Trials and teach other medical doctors his technique. His goal is to work with infected patients recently admitted to the hospital and those who are very sick, but not yet on ventilators. To put it bluntly, this is an individual who went to Africa to fight the Ebola pandemic, he wants to come to Rhode Island to kill Covid-19. If scientifically established that Ozone Therapy is effective, it will stop this pandemic and also place Rhode Island in the unique position of leading the world out of this nighmare. Therefore, I am requesting that, Governor Raimondo take Dr. Howard Robins up on his offer.
Marc J. Seifer, Ph.D.
Author: Wizard: The Life & Times of Nikola Tesla
Retired Adjunct Psychology Professor, Roger Williams University
