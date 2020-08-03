To the Editor:
I am running for re-election. The first time I ran for election, I knocked on thousands of doors across the district.
I heard from you -- Democrats and Republicans -- that you wanted leadership focused on solutions, not politics. I’m a Democrat, but the very first bill I passed had a Republican as a top sponsor. It required pharmacies to combat the opioid epidemic by posting warnings helping customers understand opioids and their dangers. My second bill also addressed opioids -- and every single Republican in the House supported it. I’ve pursued solutions regardless of party.
I heard from you -- Democrats and Republicans -- that you didn’t like how business was done at the State House. When I got there, I fought to reform the House rules. Now, for the first time, Representatives -- and the public -- have 24 hours to examine a bill before voting on it.
I heard from you -- Democrats and Republicans -- that East Greenwich deserved more state aid for its schools. I prioritized school funding, and obtained nearly a million extra dollars in the state budget to support our community’s schools.
When the Town Council needed state permission to change its tax structure to keep taxes low on residents, I worked with the Council, my House colleagues, and state officials to get it done. Now all of us who own homes here get a break on our property taxes as a result.
But I also ran because of some specific issues where I wanted to make a difference.
I promised that if I was elected I would do something about gun violence -- that I would be different from my NRA-backed predecessor and opponent. I also proudly championed women and families. When voters elected me, I followed through -- supporting a series of bills my then-and-now opponent was against -- to make people of this state safer and make sure everyone is treated fairly.
Then my second year came, and it’s been dominated by the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Day after day, I field calls from residents struggling to get the aid they need from the state. Every single day I help residents of my district -- and the businesses in my district, and the businesses that employ people in my district -- get the support they need to stay afloat. I’m proud that I’ve been able to help -- and if you’re reading this, and you need help getting the assistance you need -- please contact me at (401) 212-7320 or rep-caldwell@rilegislature.gov, and I’ll work on your behalf.
I’ve lived the pandemic like most of you have. My husband’s small business saw its income drop. My 8-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter and their teachers tried hard to navigate distance learning. The four of us have learned to live in a house where Mom and Dad are always home and working all day while also watching the kids. It’s not always been easy for us, and we’ve had it easier than some. So I know that it hasn’t been easy for most of you, either.
We are less than 100 days away from making a huge choice in the future of our community, our state, and our country. At the time of the last election, we had gone through a dark time in East Greenwich. Every week the lead story in the Pendulum was about another lawsuit because the Town Council had done something illegal again. My opponent supported that Town Council, and blamed the trouble it caused on the residents of our Town. Since then, my opponent pledged himself to Donald Trump and will attend the Republican National Convention on Trump’s behalf.
When November came, East Greenwich voters chose to reject the confrontational, chaotic, and ineffectual approach personified by our last Town Council, by my opponent, and by the current occupant of the White House, and decided to support consensus-building leaders who get things done instead.
And we’ve been able to turn it around. Working with the new Town Council and School Committee, Senator Valverde and myself have been able to get multiple levels of government working together to provide solutions to the challenges residents are facing. Now we have a record of accomplishment to run on, and I see no reason to turn back.
After two years on the job, and four years watching the failures in Washington, I understand more than ever that we need more transparency, more truth, and more hard work. That’s what I’ll provide if voters choose to keep me as their State Representative.
Justine Caldwell
State Representative, House District 30 (East Greenwich, West Greenwich)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.