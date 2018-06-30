To the Editor:
With the announcement of the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Kennedy, I am calling on Members of the Rhode Island General Assembly to return immediately for an emergency session to pass The Reproductive Healthcare Act (S2163/H7340).
In 2017, with a vote of 3-2, the South Kingstown Town Council became the only municipality in the state to pass a resolution in support of the RHCA. Nearly two-thirds of Rhode Islanders support access to safe, legal abortion. President Trump campaigned on the promise of overturning Roe vs. Wade and appointing a conservative majority to the Supreme Court; with Kennedy’s retirement, there will be nothing preventing him from fulfilling his promise.
Speaker Mattiello has said that he sees “no imminent threat” to women’s reproductive rights, and “Roe vs Wade is the law of the land”. What side of history does the speaker wish to be on when women across Rhode Island lose access to safe reproductive healthcare? Who will he answer to when Roe vs Wade is overturned? Now is the time to protect the women of Rhode
Island from the presidents dangerous agenda. The General Assembly must act. The threat is imminent and the law of the land is rapidly changing.
Liz Gledhill
South Kingstown Town Council
