To the Editor:
Nine and one-half years ago the Narragansett-URI Coalition presented ‘The Narragansett-URI Coalition Action Plan’ to the Narragansett Town Council, the presidents of The University of Rhode Island and The University of Rhode Island Student Senate. Among the plan’s recommendations was the following: “Codification of rental housing requirements to include: maximum occupancy for single family dwelling units located in residential zones …”
Although the plan does not recommend a specific maximum occupancy, it provides documentation on regulations from college communities across the country that limit maximum occupancy for rental dwelling units varying from two unrelated persons in Clemson, South Carolina to four unrelated persons in Oxford, Ohio.
I am intimately familiar with the Action Plan because I coordinated its development as Co-Chair of the Narragansett-URI Coalition and presented it at a public forum held in the Narragansett town council chambers.
This issue has been a long time simmering. One eight bedroom house in a single family residential zone is clearly out of character with the intent of the zoning and could adversely affect the neighborhood indefinitely.
Our Town Council is doing the right thing in addressing this issue and it’s a breath of fresh air to see all members of the Council working together on this important issue.
Too strict of an ordinance limiting the maximum occupancy of rental housing in residential zones as a way to penalize the University for not providing sufficient on-campus housing, as some may wish, should be a non-starter. Nor should a more reasonable ordinance be labeled as showing allegiance to the University as some have suggested.
Reasonableness should be the guiding principle in determining whether three or four unrelated occupants is the final number for the ordinance. As Co-Chair of the former Narragansett-URI Coalition, having met with representatives of the university, the university student senate, town officials and town residents considering this issue in the Action Plan of February 24, 2011, it is my recommendation that a maximum occupancy of four unrelated persons is the most reasonable limit to be included in the proposed ordinance now under consideration by the Narragansett Town Council.
Gerald M. McCarthy
Narragansett
