To the Editor:
The letter from the Town Council President, Sue Cienki, in last week’s Pendulum entitled “When People are Kept in the Dark there’s Potential for Corruption” is extremely ironic considering how, under Ms. Cienki’s leadership, the East Greenwich Town Council has persistently kept the people of this town in the dark.
To recap, the track-record to date includes the following:
-Two (2) RI Ethics Commission Findings of probable cause against the Town Manager. On 9/11/18 the commission determined probable cause that the Town Manager, Gail Corrigan, violated RI Law related to the illegal hiring and subsequent supervision of her business partner for the newly created role of consolidated town finance director. On 10/16/18, the Commission also determined probable cause that Ms. Corrigan did not file her 2016 financial disclosure form in time and upon filing, did not report compensation of more than $200,000 from Central Coventry Fire District. Both cases are now proceeding to a full hearing before the Ethics Commission.
-Lack of open discussion of Ethics Findings - Despite written requests by Mark Schwager, the Council’s lone Democrat, Ms. Cienki has to date, refused to discuss the Ethics findings during either Executive or Open session of the Council. Contrast this with common practice in corporations and government whereby such allegations would mean the individual is (temporarily at least) relieved of their duties. Moreover, since these Findings are significant and were covered by the press for all of Rhode Island to read about, the decision not to discuss during Council session is the polar opposite of an open and honest process.
-Seven (7) Open Meetings Act Violations, - Most related to the appointment of the Town Manager and the dismissal of town employees.
-A covert Budget process – The final 2019 budget was only presented to all of the Council 90 minutes before the vote on the final budget occurred – hence there was no opportunity for review by all Council members - or by the public. This was a particularly egregious omission given that “balancing the budget” involved utilizing $1 million from the town’s rainy-day fund.
-Non-disclosure of financial information for Q4’18 (quarter ended 6/30/18) which per Rhode Island’s requirements for Municipalities should have been released on 7/25/18. The inevitable question is why the delay and what more is being concealed?
RI Superior Court Judge, Susan McGuirl, said in her November 2017 ruling against the town that “It’s time for East Greenwich to turn the lights back on and keep them on”. Over the course of the last year, it evident that Judge McGuirl’s words have been flagrantly ignored; meanwhile, outside legal fees incurred by the town – a substantial part of which have been related to Open Meeting Act Violations and the Ethics issues - exceeded $300,000 in just the 9 months to May 2018. Aside from the costs related to the Council’s problems with staying on the right side of the law – and the incalculable impact to the town’s reputation – the Council’s time should be spent on the affairs of the town as opposed to attempting to defend their repeated departures from an open and transparent process. The residents of East Greenwich deserve so much better. Please remember this when you vote on November 6th.
Rosemary Stitt
East Greenwich
