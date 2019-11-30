The following cases were heard on Nov. 19 in Third District Court, Warwick.
Refusal
Kerri Calabro, 43, of 3847 South County Trail, Kenyon, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. After pleading to refusal to a chemical test, the charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Driving without a license
Kaseen Colebut, 23, of 17 Watson Road, Preston, Conn., entered no plea to one charge of driving with an expired license or without a license. He was ordered to pay a $250 fine by default.
James Szmkowicz, 53, of 71 Revere Avenue, West Warwick, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Louis Ferrazzano, 25, of 361 Dyer Avenue, Cranston, pleaded guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Dismissed
William Lacasse, 53, of 242 Walnut Street, New Bedford, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of violating a protective order. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Wayne Laroche, 72, of 46 Union Drive Apt. #204, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic-simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Ryan Mott, 37, of 90 Salisbury Avenue Apt. #2W, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Arthur Strain, 64, of 612 Dry Bridge Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. The charges were dismissed under rule 48a.
Rachel Wheelock, 23, of 84 Eileen Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving with a suspended, revoked or canceled license. The charge was dismissed under rule 48a.
Larceny
Cole Pelletier, 19, of 210 Edmond Drive, North Kingstown, pleaded no contest to one charge of larceny. He was ordered to pay restitution and received one year filing.
DUI
Robert Wilcox, 24, of 27 King Street, Coventry, pleaded not guilty to one charge of refusal to submit to a chemical test and one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was transferred to Superior Court for arraignment.
Elizabeth Lind, 61, of 203 Shady Lea Road, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Angela Paraskevakos, 55, of 1390 Kingstown Road Apt. #C, Wakefield, pleaded not guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Assault
Nicholas Kapuscinski, 28, of 109 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of crank or obscene phone calls, one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He is due back in court for pretrial.
Wayne Hebert, 54, of 29 Oak Avenue, Westport, Mass., pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Craig McCarthy, 44, of 100 Cattail Lane, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $5,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Lawrence McPhillips, 59, of 268 Shore Acres Avenue Apt. #3, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of domestic disorderly conduct, one charge of domestic vandalism or malicious injury to property and one charge of domestic simple assault or battery. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Disorderly conduct
Alaina Flynn, 35, of 352 Shore Acres Avenue, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct, one charge of resisting legal or illegal arrest and one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Rose Gardener, 56, of 6101 Post Road Apt. #40A, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of disorderly conduct. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Obstruction of an officer
Jillian Burchard, 27, of 190 Brookside Drive, North Kingstown, for one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. She was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
Tevonn Narvaez, 18, of 6 McConell Court Apt. #202, North Kingstown, pleaded not guilty to one charge of obstructing an officer in execution of duty. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and is due back in court for pretrial.
