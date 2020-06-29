To The Editor:
I am happy to announce my candidacy for the R.I. State Senate this year. In the weeks after St. Patrick’s Day, stemming the spread of the coronavirus took up a great deal of my attention as the President of the Narragansett Town Council. Protecting the health and safety of our residents is paramount and I worked closely with our Town Manager, Town Clerk and other town staff to maintain town operations in this new environment. As weeks turned to months, I also realized that it was important to return to normal and not let the virus change our way of life.
As we return to normal, the coronavirus lockdown has showed me how over-regulated we are as a society. Small businesses have been forced into this phased reopening, which presents many challenges for both the business owners and their customers. I have seen creative ways in which businesses have altered their services and hope that state government does not crack down and reinstate restrictions and regulations on our businesses when the threat from the virus subsides. We have become too comfortable allowing the government to handcuff the entrepreneurial and creative spirit of Rhode Islanders. The Department of Business Regulation is not named the Department of Growth and Free Enterprise. Its name itself demonstrates its focus on regulating businesses, not freeing them from heavy-handed regulations. Small businesses are the backbone of Rhode Island’s economy and they – not just the big box-stores – deserve protection. Restoring
The steady drumbeat of executive orders from the Governor’s Office has sidelined the Rhode Island General Assembly during this coronavirus lockdown. Perhaps that is to be expected in a state with one-party rule. As an independent candidate, I do not have to worry about the partisan baggage that bogs down so many other politicians. In my years on the Narragansett Town Council, I have stood up to special interests on a host of issues, ranging from the lead I took in preventing the Deepwater Wind cable from connecting at our town beach to testifying at the R.I. State House for a homestead exemption for our year-round residents, ensuring that the taxes they pay the town were as low as possible. I have advocated for hiring town managers because of their experience as operations managers, not because of their political connections. Many special interests and the two major political parties will likely attack me in this election campaign because of my willingness to stand up to them. I am ready for it.
Our current political climate has also taken the focus away from local issues that affect residents’ everyday lives. As a town councilman, I worked to protect the Middlebridge property that the town bought shortly before I was elected to the council, I served on the Towers Committee, helping to ensure that a historic landmark endures and worked with fishing advocates to protect the unique nature of Galilee. In a district that stretches from Quidnessett to Sprague Bridge, I am eager to learn about the local issues that are central to Narragansett’s and North Kingstown’s neighborhoods.
Protecting small business and championing local control will be the foundation of my campaign. If you would like to join me in that effort, I ask for your support. You can donate to my campaign, by personal check or money order, to Friends of Matt Mannix, P.O. Box 822, Saunderstown, R.I. 02874. I look forward to reacquainting with old friends and meeting and talking to the residents of our two towns. I will work hard to earn your support in the months to come.
Matthew M. Mannix
Town Council President
