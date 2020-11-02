To the Editor:
The past few months I have been spending all my spare time going out and meeting as many North Kingstown voters as I can. I hope it is a good way to earn votes, but it is definitely a great way to learn about our Town.
I am astounded by the size and diversity of our Town. The variety of scenery, architecture and even the ethnic and cultural diversity of our people. It is a more interesting place than I realized.
Despite this, I am pleased to find we share common priorities. First and foremost, we support education. More than a few people have moved here primarily because of the fine reputation our schools have. Secondly, we want to preserve our greenspace. We value the coastline, the woods, the farms and the parks that make our Town such a beautiful and healthy place to live. Thirdly, we are concerned about automobile traffic, as it is, and possible growth in the future.
If elected I promise to make these my priorities during my term on the Town Council.
John ‘Jack’ Kliever
Candidate for NK Town Council
